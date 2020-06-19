Natalie Portman

The Black Swan actress pledged to match donations up to $100,000 on June 10 in honor of her 39th birthday. “Ever since I first read Susan Burton’s book Becoming Ms. Burton, I’ve been committed to supporting her organization A New Way of Life — which provides formerly incarcerated women with a safe place to sleep and a chance to rebuild their lives,” she wrote via Instagram. “While there are so many great organizations fighting for racial justice, @anewwayoflifela is Susan’s solution to ending mass incarceration and healing communities. Please join me today in supporting @anewwayoflifela if you’re able ❤️.”