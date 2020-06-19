Taylor Swift

The “Lover” singer quietly donated $1,300 to Minneapolis residents Yasmine Norman and Grace Norman on June 11 after spotting their fundraiser. The two girls shared via Instagram that they were doing a “big haul” of hair and skincare products for a local church, which would be given to people of color in need. The video clip was set to Swift’s song “Only the Young,” which ultimately caught her attention. The Grammy winner responded by helping to cover the additional costs needed. “THANK YOU @taylorswift13. You amaze me,” Yasmine tweeted on June 11.