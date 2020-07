Edward Norton

Though Norton portrayed The Hulk in the 2008 film remake, he was not asked back to portray Bruce Banner in the Avengers. Why? He simply wasn’t willing to collaborate with costars including Scarlett Johansson and Robert Downey, Jr., the studio alleged. “This seemed to us to be a financial decision but, whatever the case, it is completely their prerogative, and we accepted their decision with no hard feelings,” a rep for Norton said after his dismissal.