Bryan Batt

Don Draper unceremoniously fired Batt’s character Sal Romano on season 3 of Mad Men, but the actor insists there was no hard feelings. “Sometimes your part gets written out of a TV series. It does happen. A lot of times it is not personal. It is the economy,” Batt told Us at the time. “I can’t take it personally. Getting fired as an actor, we’re rejected so much, so you build a tough skin.”