Stars Who Were Fired From Jobs

Dee Nguyen

MTV announced that it was cutting all ties with the Challenge star in June 2020. “As a result of Dee Nguyen’s offensive comments on the Black Lives Matter movement, we have severed ties with her,” the series announced via Twitter at the time. “Out of respect for our Challengers, we’ll air our season as planned. We strongly condemn systemic racism and stand with those raising their voices against injustice.”

Ngyuen released an apology via social media, noting that she is “a POC that cares about BLM,” and would be stepping away from her social media to focus on her mental health.