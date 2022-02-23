Hartley Sawyer

The actor was fired from The Flash in June 2020 following multiple homophobic and racist tweets resurfacing. “Hartley Sawyer will not be returning for season seven of The Flash,” The CW, Warner Bros. TV and Berlanti Productions said at the time. “In regards to Mr. Sawyer’s posts on social media, we do not tolerate derogatory remarks that target any race, ethnicity, national origin, gender, or sexual orientation. Such remarks are antithetical to our values and polices, which strive and evolve to promote a safe, inclusive and productive environment for our workforce.”