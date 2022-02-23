James Gunn

Walt Disney Studios announced in July 2018 that it had fired the director from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 after several of his controversial tweets about pedophilia and rape resurfaced. “The offensive attitudes and statements discovered on James’ Twitter feed are indefensible and inconsistent with our studio’s values, and we have severed our business relationship with him,” Disney chairman Alan Horn said in a statement to Us. Gunn addressed his old posts via Twitter a day before the news. He wrote in part, “I used to make a lot of offensive jokes. I don’t anymore. I don’t blame my past self for this, but I like myself more and feel like a more full human being and creator today.”

On March 15, Deadline reported that Gunn was rehired by Disney to write and direct Guardians of the Galaxy 3.