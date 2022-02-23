Jenelle and David Eason

After eight years on Teen Mom 2, MTV cut ties with Evans in May 2019, shortly after her husband admitted to killing their dog. “MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” an MTV spokesperson exclusively told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”