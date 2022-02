Johnny Depp

After a judge ruled that Johnny Depp physically assaulted ex-wife Amber Heard at least 12 times in 2020, the actor was cut from the third Fantastic Beasts film. “I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request,” he wrote via Instagram at the time, before denying that the allegations made against him were true. His role is set to be recast.