Julianne Moore

The Academy Award-winner revealed during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in March 2019 that she was fired from the film Can You Ever Forgive Me? before production had even begun. “I didn’t leave that movie, I was fired,” she clarified. “Nicole [Holofcener] fired me … I think she didn’t like what I was doing.” Moore also discussed the rejection she felt following the incident: “The only other time I was fired was when I was working at a yogurt stand when I was 15. So it felt, yeah, it felt bad.”