Lisa Kudrow

The Mad About You alum revealed that she was set to play Roz Doyle on Frasier before filming for the pilot took a turn.

“I wasn’t right for the part [or] for the chemistry of the group,” Kudrow explained during The Howard Stern Show in June 2021. “So that wasn’t working.”

Kudrow then went on to audition for Friends, but was worried she wouldn’t get the part. The actress explained how she felt director James Burrows let her go from Frasier because he didn’t like her acting, so she was worried when she had to audition for him again.

“I did it and he went, ‘No notes,'” Kudrow explained. “I left going that either means, ‘She’s beyond help and helpless, just like I always knew,’ or ‘Yeah, it’s perfect. I have no notes.'”