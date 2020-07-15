Nick Cannon

ViacomCBS announced in July 2020 that they would end their longtime partnership with the Masked Singer presenter due to anti-Semitic comments he made on his “Cannon’s Class” podcast. In response to the firing, Cannon reprimanded the company in a lengthy Facebook statement and demanded to have ownership of his “billion-dollar” Wild ‘n Out brand.

“I will not be bullied, silenced, or continuously oppressed by any organization, group or corporation,” he wrote. “I am disappointed that Viacom does not understand or respect the power of the Black community. I was a member of the Viacom ‘family’ for over twenty years. Since I was a minor, we worked together to make great positive entertainment and I was handed many opportunities that I am grateful for.”

Cannon also apologized for the way he “furthered the hate speech.”