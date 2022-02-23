Roseanne Barr

After Barr made headlines for a racist tweet about Barack Obama’s former White House advisor Valerie Jarrett, ABC announced that Roseanne would not be returning for season 11 (also known as season 2 of the revival.) “Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment, said in a statement on May 29, 2018. Barr apologized for her remark, tweeting, “I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste.” Roseanne, which originally aired from 1988 to 1997, returned to ABC in 2018 for season 10 and was picked up for season 11 before the scandal.