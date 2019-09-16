Stars Who Were Fired From Jobs

Shane Gillis

The newcomer was dropped from Saturday Night Live’s 45th season in September 2019 — before he even appeared on the show — after a resurfaced clip showed him using a racial slur. An SNL spokesperson confirmed the news in a statement to Us, saying: “We were not aware of his prior remarks that have surfaced over the past few days. The language he used is offensive, hurtful and unacceptable.” In the wake of his firing, Gillis tweeted that it “feels ridiculous for comedians to be making serious public statements” and joked that he “was always a Mad TV guy anyway.”