Stars Who Were Fired From Jobs

Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni

All four of the reality stars were fired from Vanderpump Rules in June 2020 after past comments resurfaced amid the Black Lives Matter movement. Schroeder and Doute came under fire after former costar Faith Stowers revealed that they falsely reported her to the police in 2018. Both women apologized via Instagram. Schroeder added that her “actions were not racially driven” but she vows to do better.

Boyens and Caprioni, who joined the cast in season 8, were also fired after tweets that included racial slurs resurfaced. They both apologized during the reunion.