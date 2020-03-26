Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston

The cofounders of Dos Hombres Mezcal announced on March 24 that they are contributing to the “tip your bartenders” support fund after Ryan Reynolds announced his gin company’s efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Now through May 1, 30% of all proceeds from online orders will benefit the US Bartender’s Guild,” the former Breaking Bad stars wrote via their alcohol company’s Instagram page. “We encourage all other brands to do so as well. Whatever your choice of drink, let’s all raise a glass to our commitment to #flattenthecurve. Please drink responsibly with none of your closest friends…for now.”