Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers quarterback, 37, donated $1 million to his hometown of Chico, California’s small businesses. The Aaron Rodgers Small Business COVID-19 Fund will support 80 recipients in Chico and the surrounding Butte County.

“Small, locally owned businesses are the heart and soul of a community,” the football player said in a press release. “In the applications and the videos, it was heart-wrenching to hear about all the obstacles facing restaurants and retail establishments. So many of them are struggling just to stay in business but remain hopeful that there’s an end to this.”