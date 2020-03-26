Angelina Jolie

The Oscar winner pledged to donate $1 million to No Kid Hungry during the pandemic. “As of this week, over a billion children are out of school worldwide because of closures linked to coronavirus,” she said in a statement on March 25. “Many children depend on the care and nutrition they receive during school hours, including nearly 22 million children in America who rely on food support. No Kid Hungry is making resolute efforts to reach as many of those children as possible.”