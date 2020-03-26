Arnold Schwarzenegger

“I never believed in sitting on the couch and complaining about how bad things are, I always believed we should all do our part to make things better,” the Terminator star wrote via Instagram on March 24. “This is a simple way to protect our real action heroes on the frontlines in our hospitals, and I’m proud to be part of it.” The former California governor revealed that he donated $1 million to Frontline Responders Fund and told his followers that he “that all of you who can will step up to support these heroes.”