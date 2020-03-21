Arnold Schwarzenegger

The Terminator star teamed up with TikTok to help families in need who have been made more vulnerable by the coronavirus pandemic. “Because of the corona crisis, those kids have been sent home so now instead of providing after school programs we thought it would be cool and great if we could provide food for those families,” Schwarzenegger said in a video on March 19, shouting out his After-School All-Stars foundation. “So TikTok came along and said we are the ones that are going to donate [$3 million] to help feed those families.”