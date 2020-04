Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

The married couple announced on April 19 that they have created a new wine blend, Quarantine Wine, in partnership with Nocking Point Wines to benefit four different charities. “One hundred percent of the proceeds go to a handful of charities that we have done homework on, due diligence, vetted out to make sure that their overhead is low enough where they actually do the work they’re supposed to do,” Kunis explained in a video posted to YouTube.