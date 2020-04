Beyoncé

The Grammy-winning singer’s charity, BeyGOOD, announced on April 23 that it has partnered with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s #Startsmall initiative to donate $6 million to help COVID-19 relief, specifically when it comes to facilities and organizations that provide mental wellness services. The recipients of the funds will include facilities supported by UCLA, United Memorial Medical Center, Bread of Life, Mathew 25, the National Alliance on Mental Illness and more.