Billy Joel

The “We Didn’t Start the Fire” singer’s charity, The Joel Foundation, donated $500,000 in the form of Personal Protective Equipment through Bethenny Frankel’s BStrong charity on April 1.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum thanked the musician for his generosity via Instagram. “@billyjoel is in a ‘New York State of Mind,’ in partnering with BStrong to help clinics, hospitals, and fearless healthcare workers to protect themselves against this war they’re fighting everyday. 🙏,” Frankel wrote. “As always 💯% of the money #BStrong raises goes to relief work and is distributed nationwide to help the areas most in need. Thank you @billyjoel and Alexis for your incredibly generous donation. With your help, #BStrong in partnership with @globalempowermentmission can arm our heroes with the tools they need to stay safe while fighting #COVID19! Link in bio to donate. #Coronavirus #thisisacrisis BStrong will continue to aid healthcare workers nationwide who cannot help themselves.”