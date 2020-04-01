Billy Joel

“The Joel Foundation will be making a series of donations to aid relief efforts due to the coronavirus,” the musician wrote via Instagram on March 31. He revealed that his foundation will focus its contributions on purchasing equipment to be delivered to hospitals “that are in dire need.” The first $500,000 will be used for personal protective equipment, including the “purchase of masks, corona kits and hazmat suits for the doctors and nurses,” in the New York City and Long Island area as well as hospitals in New York state.