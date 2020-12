Blake Shelton

“A lot of Oklahomans are going to bed hungry tonight. That’s not something that I can live with,” the “God’s Country” crooner said in a video on April 21, after donating $150,000 as part of a local station’s Give From Home Day. “That’s why I’m going to be donating to the Regional Food Bank [of Oklahoma]. I hope you will join me and help from home. Send in that donation because a lot of people out there are counting on us.”