Brad Paisley

The country star and his wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, will use his nonprofit grocery store to deliver a week’s worth of groceries to elderly people in Nashville amid the pandemic. “In light of how times have changed, we have decided to change the way we do things a bit,” Paisley shared in an Instagram post on March 17. “We have a list of seniors that we’re basically dropping off what they need, following all protocols to make sure we’re doing this right.”