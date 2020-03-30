Ciara and Russell Wilson

The couple, who wed in 2016, announced on March 17 that they would donate a whopping 1 million meals to individuals impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. “All these places are being affected all around the world,” the NFL star said in an Instagram video post. “We’re going to donate a million meals and hopefully make a difference.”

Ciara added, “Together we will conquer this tough time that we’re going through together … practice social distancing and be blessed.”