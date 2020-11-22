Dolly Parton

News broke on November 17 that the “Jolene” singer’s $1 million donation to battle coronavirus helped fund Moderna’s vaccine, which is 94.5 percent effective against the virus. “I’m just happy that anything I do can help somebody else,” Parton told Today after learning what her money was used for. “When I donated the money to the COVID fund, I just wanted it to do good. Evidently, it is. Let’s just hope we find a cure real soon.” The country singer’s donation to Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s research efforts was announced in April.