News

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and More Stars Make Generous Donations Amid the Coronavirus Outbreak

By
Dolly Parton gives back covid
 Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
106
2 / 106
podcast
LTG_IB_ENERGY_AMI_11.17.20_600x338

Dolly Parton

News broke on November 17 that the “Jolene” singer’s $1 million donation to battle coronavirus helped fund Moderna’s vaccine, which is 94.5 percent effective against the virus. “I’m just happy that anything I do can help somebody else,” Parton told Today after learning what her money was used for. “When I donated the money to the COVID fund, I just wanted it to do good. Evidently, it is. Let’s just hope we find a cure real soon.” The country singer’s donation to Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s research efforts was announced in April.

Back to top