Drew Barrymore

The 50 First Dates star confirmed on April 21 that she partnered with Uber to send a $100,000 donation to Feeding America. “Normally, I would be hopping in an Uber to head to work meetings,” she wrote via Instagram, encouraging her followers to contribute as much as they could to the cause. “But today, I am determined to #MoveWhatMatters by staying home and starting a vegetable garden with my daughters.”