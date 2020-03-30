Drew Brees

The New Orleans Saints quarterback announced on March 26 that he and his wife, Brittany Brees, are “committing” $5 million to the state of Louisiana during the outbreak. “The priority now is helping our communities get through this tough time,” the athlete wrote via Instagram. He also explained that the pair would be “mobilizing” their partnerships with different food charities and companies in the area to deliver more than 10,000 meals per day “for as long as it takes” to provide help for “children on meal programs, seniors, and families in need.”