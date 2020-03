Elton John

The “Tiny Dancer” crooner teamed up with iHeartRadio and Fox to put on a benefit conference amid the outbreak on March 29, called the iHeart Living Room Concert for America. The virtual event, which featured performances from the Backstreet Boys and Lady Gaga, raised over $1 million for Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation. Deadline reported that the Procter & Gamble made a $500,000 donation, and Fox did the same.