Eminem

The “Lose Yourself” rapper donated “mom’s spaghetti” to healthcare workers in the Detroit area, giving a nod to his 2000 hit. “Our #HealthcareHeroes ‘lost themselves’ in the delicious Mom’s Spaghetti donated by Detroit’s very own, @eminem,” Henry Ford Hospital’s Instagram post read on April 21, thanking the musician. “Thank you for providing a special meal for our team members! 🍝.”