Eric Stonestreet

The Modern Family star and his partner, Lindsay Schweitzer, pledged to donate 200,000 meals to Harvesters Community Food Network in Kansas City, Missouri, on March 18. “Lindsay and I love our hometown and want to help do what we can. I’m only posting this to maybe motivate you to do what you can, when you can, if you can, to help vulnerable families in our community during this time,” he tweeted before sharing a link to a donation page. “Normally they rely heavily on donated food, but they need the community’s support to make sure they have the resources to help families and children in need.”