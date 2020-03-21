Florida Georgia Line

Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley felt inspired after seeing fellow musician Dierks Bentley take action to support his restaurant’s employees in their time of need. The duo decided to follow his lead, providing each of the staff members of their popular Nashville bar with $1,000 while they’re temporarily out of work. “@fglhouse would be nothing without our amazing staff,” Hubbard and Kelley wrote via Instagram on March 18. “We know it takes a village, and we’re so thankful for all 117 of you and we hope this helps out while the bar and restaurant is closed.”