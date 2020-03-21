News

Ben Affleck, Mark Cuban and More Stars Make Generous Donations Amid the Coronavirus Outbreak

By
Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard Stars Giving Back During Coronavirus
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (10228891db) Brian Kelley, Tyler Hubbard. Florida Georgia Line's Brian Kelley, left, and Tyler Hubbard arrive at the iHeartCountry Festival at the Frank Erwin Center, in Austin, Texas 2019 iHeartCountry Festival, Austin, USA - 04 May 2019 Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
22
7 / 22

Florida Georgia Line

Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley felt inspired after seeing fellow musician Dierks Bentley take action to support his restaurant’s employees in their time of need. The duo decided to follow his lead, providing each of the staff members of their popular Nashville bar with $1,000 while they’re temporarily out of work. “@fglhouse would be nothing without our amazing staff,” Hubbard and Kelley wrote via Instagram on March 18. “We know it takes a village, and we’re so thankful for all 117 of you and we hope this helps out while the bar and restaurant is closed.”

Back to top