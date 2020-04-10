Gemma Chan

The Crazy Rich Asians star teamed up with the nonprofit organization Cook-19 in London to donate supplies and Easter gifts to NHS workers. “Thank you @fortnums for the Easter eggs which went out to NHS workers with their meals today 🐣,” the actress wrote via Instagram on April 10 alongside a series of photos. “Thanks to everyone who’s donated to @donate_cook_19 and to the wonderful team of volunteer chefs and drivers – and of course to the tireless NHS staff who will be working through the long weekend.”