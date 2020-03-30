Grey’s Anatomy

“At Grey’s Anatomy, we have a back-stock of gowns and gloves which we are donating as well. We are all overwhelmed with gratitude for our healthcare workers during this incredibly difficult time, and in addition to these donations, we are doing our part to help them by staying home,” show runner and executive producer Krista Vernoff told The Hollywood Reporter on March 19. Station 19, the Grey’s Anatomy spinoff, is also contributing N95 masks to the City of Ontario Fire Department and to station 35 of the firehouse in Los Feliz, California.