News

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and More Stars Make Generous Donations Amid the Coronavirus Outbreak

By
Halsey Stars Give Back During the Coronavirus Outbreak
 Courtesy of Halsey/Instagram; David Fisher/Shutterstock (inset)
106
51 / 106
podcast
LTG_IB_ENERGY_AMI_11.17.20_600x338

Halsey

The “Without Me” singer donated 100,000 FDA-certified masks to hospitals in the U.S. for medical professionals and non-medical workers. “Every single day I am in awe of the medical workers on the frontlines,” Halsey wrote via Instagram on April 9. “Their determination, selflessness and empathy is the single greatest example of our capacity to love and survive as humans. I am beyond privileged to be self isolating in my home, without the fear and obligation of essential work employment. Without a sick family member to care for. A child to feed. A financial crisis to navigate. So I tried to find a real way to make a difference.” 

Back to top