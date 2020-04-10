Halsey

The “Without Me” singer donated 100,000 FDA-certified masks to hospitals in the U.S. for medical professionals and non-medical workers. “Every single day I am in awe of the medical workers on the frontlines,” Halsey wrote via Instagram on April 9. “Their determination, selflessness and empathy is the single greatest example of our capacity to love and survive as humans. I am beyond privileged to be self isolating in my home, without the fear and obligation of essential work employment. Without a sick family member to care for. A child to feed. A financial crisis to navigate. So I tried to find a real way to make a difference.”