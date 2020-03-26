News

Ben Affleck, Mark Cuban and More Stars Make Generous Donations Amid the Coronavirus Outbreak

Hilarie Burton attends 'It's a Wonderful Lifetime' Season Celebration, at STK in Los Angeles, CA on October 22, 2019. MediaPunch/Shutterstock
Hilarie Burton

The One Tree Hill alum joined the relief efforts by becoming a part of the “No Excuses Sewing Club,” making masks at home to send to workers in need. “Our healthcare providers need u,” the actress wrote via Instagram on March 25. “So I don’t wanna see any more videos about anybody being bored. We’re on a mission. Templates to make masks are all over the Internet. Pick your favorite and get to work.” If fans don’t have a sewing machine, the mother of two made a DIY video of how to sew by hand. “Making even one mask a day could help so much!!!! Happy crafting, friends! Xoxo #protectourhealthcareworkers,” she concluded.

