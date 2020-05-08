Jada Pinkett Smith and Sandra Bullock

Jada Pinkett Smith and Sandra Bullock teamed up to thank a nurse in Los Angeles during the May 8, episode of Red Table Talk. After Bullock previously donated masks to nurse April Buencamino’s hospital, Smith virtually helped them meet and interact. “April, thank you for everything that you’re doing,” Bullock told the L.A. nurse trying told hold back tears, before having her 8-year-old daughter, Laila, join her to thank the healthcare worker. “Thank you, thank you, from the bottom of our hearts.”

The Gotham alum then took it a step further and revealed that the Will and Jada Smith Family Foundation was going to donate $50,000 to Buencamino’s place of work, Adventist Health White Memorial Hospital. The famous family will also send Buencamino and her family on a vacation when the timing is right.