James Taylor

“There is no question that it’s a point of pride for New Englanders to claim the Massachusetts General Hospital as their hospital — our hospital — and this is especially true today with the threat coming from a new and insidious virus,” the legendary singer-songwriter wrote after contributing $1 million to the Boston healthcare center in March. “We have been so inspired by the courage and sacrifice of the health care heroes in the trenches who are working so hard to protect us all.”