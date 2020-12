Jason Derulo

The “Savage Love” singer hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live! in August 2020 and surprised nurse Florence Njoroge with a new handicap-accessible car as a part of the show’s “Health Care Hero” series. The nurse was nominated by her 15-year-old son Jason for her work in hospitals and for taking care of her husband who has ALS. “You are such an inspiring woman and you have an inspiring family,” the singer said after the family received a key to their new vehicle.