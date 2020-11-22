Jason Momoa

The Aquaman actor delivered 20,000 cans of his company’s Manalau Water to the Navajo Nation amid the coronavirus pandemic. “This is a grassroots effort led by a group of Navajo women who work 14 hours a day with no pay in order to raise funds and support for Navajo families in need during this terrible pandemic,” the Hawaii native wrote via Instagram on April 19. “Native American tribes are among the highest risk communities during the corona virus pandemic, and a lot of them haven’t gotten the resources they need to fight the virus. This includes medical equipment and basic goods like food and clean water.”