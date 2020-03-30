Jeff Petry

The hockey player and his wife, Julie Petry, decided to open up $2,500 tabs at two restaurants in Montreal, Québec, Canada, to provide medical workers with free meals for their service. “The Petrys just want to say thank you! But even ‘thank you’ doesn’t seem like enough. A small way we can show our support is by offering a meal from a couple of our favorite local restaurants,” Jeff wrote via Instagram on March 28.

“So, starting tomorrow March 29th, @mandysalads (Westmount location only 514-227-1640 ) and @notreboeufdegrace (NDG location only 514-369-9090) will each have $2,500.00 tabs open for hospital employees to call in an order to pick up on us,” Jeff continued, “All you have to do when you call in your order is tell them you work for the hospital, and make sure you present your hospital ID/ badge upon pick up (limit one meal per employee). We hope this meal will give you a smile during this stressful time!”