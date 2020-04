John Krasinski and David Ortiz

Boston strong! The Office alum and Red Sox legend teamed up to help healthcare professionals from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. During an episode of his YouTube show, Some Good News, Krasinksi surprised doctors and nurses from the hospital’s COVID-19 unit with a special thank you from Ortiz. To thank them for their hard work, the baseball great gifted the die-hard Red Sox fans lifetime tickets.