John Mayer

The singer made a “generous” donation to the Livingston HealthCare Foundation in Montana, which will help purchase ventilators amid the pandemic. “We are incredibly grateful for his support of LHC and his dedication to the health and wellness of our community; John is one of us,” Livingston HealthCare Foundation President Babs Brandfass said via The Livingston Enterprise. “We do have them ordered and we do check on them every day to see where we’re at.”