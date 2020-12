Justin Bieber and Chance the Rapper

The musicians celebrated the release of their single “Holy” by donating $250,000 on September 24 to fans affected by the coronavirus pandemic. “Thanks for the love on Holy,” Bieber and Chance wrote on their respective social media accounts. “[We’re] partnering with Cash App to give away a total of $250k today to those affected by these hard times. Tell us your story if you feel like sharing. To enter drop your $cashtag & use #JBChanceHoly.”