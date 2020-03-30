Justin Timberlake

The “Can’t Stop the Feeling” crooner announced via Twitter on March 15 that he would donate to food banks in his native Tennessee. “This is a crazy time, but remember we’re all in it together. Start small and support your local communities by getting food out to those in need,” he tweeted. “I’m donating to @midsouthfoodbank an organization in my hometown that is helping people assemble and deliver nonperishable food in the Mid-South so families can be prepared to stay at home. Every. little. thing. Helps.”