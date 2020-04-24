Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook

The couple donated 100 meals to frontline workers in their area on April 20. The food came from one of their favorite neighborhood restaurants, and as the Big Bang Theory alum explained via an Instagram video, she was thrilled to be able to support two great causes at once. “We did the majority of the meals to Providence Hospital — a hospital near our house that we love — and a quarter of the meals went to a fire department down the street and another quarter of the meals went to an urgent care,” she shared. “It was just a cool idea to, kind of, bulk up a restaurant that we love and serve the people that are serving us.”