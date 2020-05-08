Machine Gun Kelly

The rapper paid for lunch at a number of restaurants in downtown Cleveland on May 1 to support local businesses during the global crisis. He also donated more than 40,000 meals to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. “In the spirit of EST (Everyone Stands Together) it’s important that people come together during this time and help out where they can. We want to support the community and local businesses and also the people of Cleveland. Stay safe and healthy,” the musician said in a statement.